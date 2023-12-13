In 2024 Kinetic Green Zulu or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kinetic Green Zulu or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 94,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). Zulu engine makes power and torque 2000 W PS & 94 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Zulu vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zulu Avenis Brand Kinetic Green Suzuki Price ₹ 94,990 ₹ 86,700 Range 104 km/charge - Mileage - 55.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -