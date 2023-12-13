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Kinetic Green Zulu vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Kinetic Green Zulu or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Zulu engine makes power and torque 2000 W W & 94 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Zulu vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zulu Access 125
BrandKinetic GreenSuzuki
Price₹ 79,990₹ 77,684
Range104 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
STD
₹79,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kinetic Green Zulu Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1830 mm1835 mm
Height
1135 mm1155 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg106 kg
Width
715 mm680 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
104 km-
Max Speed
60 Kmph90 kmph
Max Power
2000 W8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
94 Nm10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2100 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock AbsorberSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find my Bike button on Key Fob-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12V / 4Ah
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,88393,375
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99077,284
RTO
09,752
Insurance
3,8936,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8022,006

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Kinetic Green Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor which offers peak power of 2.8 bhp. The EV maker claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge.
Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter launched in India, priced from 95,000
11 Dec 2023
Kinetic Green Zulu comes as the latest entrant in the rapidly bulging Indian electric scooter market and competes with rivals such as Okinawa PraisePro and Ola S1X+.
Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Electric scooter battle intensifies
12 Dec 2023
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12 Dec 2023
Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
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Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
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