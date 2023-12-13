In 2026 Kinetic Green Zulu or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Zulu up to 104 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Zulu vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zulu
|Rv400
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 79,990
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|104 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|3 Hours 30 Minutes