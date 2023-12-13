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Kinetic Green Zulu vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Kinetic Green Zulu or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Zulu up to 104 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Zulu vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zulu Rv400
BrandKinetic GreenRevolt Motors
Price₹ 79,990₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range104 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
STD
₹79,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kinetic Green Zulu Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight View
Front Right View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm215 mm
Length
1830 mm2156 mm
Height
1135 mm1112 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg108 kg
Width
715 mm813 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
104 km150 km
Max Speed
60 Kmph85 kmph
Max Power
2000 W-
Max Torque
94 Nm170 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
2100 W3000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock AbsorberMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkUpside Down Forks
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Find my Bike button on Key FobAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Tail Light
Halogen Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,8831,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9901,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8935,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8023,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
13 Dec 2023
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
Kinetic Green Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor which offers peak power of 2.8 bhp. The EV maker claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge.
Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter launched in India, priced from 95,000
11 Dec 2023
Kinetic Green Zulu comes as the latest entrant in the rapidly bulging Indian electric scooter market and competes with rivals such as Okinawa PraisePro and Ola S1X+.
Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Electric scooter battle intensifies
12 Dec 2023
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
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12 Dec 2023
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