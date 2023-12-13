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Kinetic Green Zulu vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Kinetic Green Zulu or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Zulu up to 104 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Zulu vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zulu Elite
BrandKinetic GreenPrevail Electric
Price₹ 79,990₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range104 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.8 Hrs.

Filters
Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
STD
₹79,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kinetic Green Zulu Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1830 mm-
Height
1135 mm-
Kerb Weight
93 kg80 kg
Width
715 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
104 km220 km
Max Speed
60 Kmph80 kmph
Max Power
2000 W-
Max Torque
94 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2100 W1000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkHydraulic damping
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Find my Bike button on Key FobSwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,8831,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9901,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8934,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8022,892

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Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
13 Dec 2023
Kinetic Green Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor which offers peak power of 2.8 bhp. The EV maker claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge.
Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter launched in India, priced from 95,000
11 Dec 2023
Kinetic Green Zulu comes as the latest entrant in the rapidly bulging Indian electric scooter market and competes with rivals such as Okinawa PraisePro and Ola S1X+.
Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Electric scooter battle intensifies
12 Dec 2023
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Latest Videos

Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
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