In 2026 Kinetic Green Zulu or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Zulu up to 104 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Zulu vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zulu
|Elite
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 79,990
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|104 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|8 Hrs.