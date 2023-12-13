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Kinetic Green Zulu vs Odysse Electric Hawk

In 2026 Kinetic Green Zulu or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zulu up to 104 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Zulu vs Hawk Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zulu Hawk
BrandKinetic GreenOdysse Electric
Price₹ 79,990₹ 73,999
Range104 km/charge70-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh28 Ah
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
STD
₹79,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kinetic Green Zulu Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm200 mm
Length
1830 mm1900 mm
Height
1135 mm1130 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg-
Width
715 mm730 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
104 km
Max Speed
60 Kmph
Max Power
2000 W-
Max Torque
94 Nm44 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2100 W1800 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock AbsorberSpring loaded hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find my Bike button on Key FobAnti Theft Lock, Music System
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh28 Ah
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,88373,999
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99073,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8930
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8021,590

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13 Dec 2023
Kinetic Green Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor which offers peak power of 2.8 bhp. The EV maker claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge.
Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter launched in India, priced from 95,000
11 Dec 2023
Kinetic Green Zulu comes as the latest entrant in the rapidly bulging Indian electric scooter market and competes with rivals such as Okinawa PraisePro and Ola S1X+.
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