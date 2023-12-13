In 2026 Kinetic Green Zulu or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Zulu up to 104 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
Zulu vs MX3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zulu
|Mx3
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 79,990
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|104 km/charge
|85-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|4-5 Hours