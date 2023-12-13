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Kinetic Green Zulu vs Komaki M-5

In 2026 Kinetic Green Zulu or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Zulu up to 104 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
Zulu vs M-5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zulu M-5
BrandKinetic GreenKomaki
Price₹ 79,990₹ 99,000
Range104 km/charge100-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
STD
₹79,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
M-5
Komaki M-5
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kinetic Green Zulu Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1830 mm
Height
1135 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg
Width
715 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
104 km
Max Speed
60 Kmph
Max Power
2000 W-
Max Torque
94 Nm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2100 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find my Bike button on Key Fob-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,88399,000
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99099,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8930
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8022,127

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Latest Car & Bike News

Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
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13 Dec 2023
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Kinetic Green Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor which offers peak power of 2.8 bhp. The EV maker claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge.
Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter launched in India, priced from 95,000
11 Dec 2023
Kinetic Green Zulu comes as the latest entrant in the rapidly bulging Indian electric scooter market and competes with rivals such as Okinawa PraisePro and Ola S1X+.
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12 Dec 2023
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Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
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