In 2026 Kinetic Green Zoom or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 71,531 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zoom up to 70-100 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Zoom vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zoom
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 71,531
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|72 V
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-