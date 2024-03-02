In 2024 Kinetic Green Zoom or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Kinetic Green Zoom or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 75,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price). Zoom engine makes power and torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. Zoom vs Star City Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zoom Star city plus Brand Kinetic Green TVS Price ₹ 75,100 ₹ 63,338 Range 70-100 km/charge - Mileage - 83.09 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3-4 Hrs. -