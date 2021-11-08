Saved Articles

Kinetic Green Zoom vs TVS Scooty Zest

In 2024 Kinetic Green Zoom or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Zoom vs Scooty Zest Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zoom Scooty zest
BrandKinetic GreenTVS
Price₹ 75,100₹ 58,460
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-
Zoom
Kinetic Green Zoom
STD
₹75,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
1.68 kWh8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,78475,617
Ex-Showroom Price
75,10062,980
RTO
05,604
Insurance
3,6845,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6931,625

TVS Scooty Zest | Petrol | Automatic 58,460 - 70,288 *Ex-showroom price
Hero Pleasure Plus | Petrol | Automatic 58,900 - 69,900 *Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Pleasure Plus
TVS Scooty Zest | Petrol | Automatic 58,460 - 70,288 *Ex-showroom price
TVS Scooty Pep Plus | Petrol | Automatic 65,514 - 68,414 *Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Scooty Pep Plus

