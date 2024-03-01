In 2024 Kinetic Green Zoom or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Kinetic Green Zoom or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 75,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). Zoom engine makes power and torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Zoom vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zoom Scooty pep plus Brand Kinetic Green TVS Price ₹ 75,100 ₹ 65,514 Range 70-100 km/charge - Mileage - 50.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 87.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3-4 Hrs. -