In 2024 Kinetic Green Zoom or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 75,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Zoom up to 70-100 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Zoom vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zoom
|Dost
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 75,100
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|3-5 Hrs.