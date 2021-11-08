HT Auto

Kinetic Green Zoom vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 Kinetic Green Zoom or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 75,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Zoom up to 70-100 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Zoom vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zoom Dost
BrandKinetic GreenTrinity Motors
Price₹ 75,100₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range70-100 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Zoom
Kinetic Green Zoom
STD
₹75,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Torque
1.68 kWh-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 - 10 Rear :-100/90 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
ALLOYAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Coil spring three steps adjustable-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 degree-
Additional Features
CHAGRER- 6AMP, DETACHABLE BATTERY-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
28 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED`LED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,7841,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
75,1001,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6844,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6932,301

