In 2026 Kinetic Green Zoom or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 71,531 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Zoom engine makes power and torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Zoom vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zoom
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 71,531
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-