In 2024 Kinetic Green Zing or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price). Zing engine makes power and torque 250 W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Zing has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. Zing vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zing Rayzr 125 Brand Kinetic Green Yamaha Price ₹ 71,990 ₹ 84,730 Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 71.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4 Hrs. -