Kinetic Green Zing vs TVS Radeon

In 2024 Kinetic Green Zing or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Zing vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zing Radeon
BrandKinetic GreenTVS
Price₹ 71,990₹ 59,942
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-
Zing
Kinetic Green Zing
STD
₹71,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Max Torque
60 Nm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub DriveChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,62471,882
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99061,242
RTO
04,899
Insurance
3,6345,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6251,545

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeon | Petrol | Manual 59,942 - 71,542 *Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus | Petrol | Manual 75,141 - 76,486 *Ex-showroom price
Radeon vs Splendor Plus

    Both motorcycles are purpose-built for commuting.
    Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Which affordable motorcycle should you buy?
    13 May 2023
    Both the newly introduced paint schemes on the TVS Radeon get a dual-tone fuel tank and a body-coloured headlamp assembly.
    TVS Radeon launched in new colours for festive season. Check new prices here
    23 Oct 2021
    Honda Shine 100 comes as the latest entrant in the highly competitive and most-selling 100 cc commuter segment of the Indian motorcycle market, and it competes with rivals like Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Dawn, the Bajaj Platina 100, and the TVS Radeon.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price and specs comparison
    21 Mar 2023
    2022 TVS Radeon
    TVS Radeon 2022: Price, Mileage, Features, Colors & More
    30 Jun 2022
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     