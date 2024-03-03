In 2024 Kinetic Green Zing or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Kinetic Green Zing or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price). Zing engine makes power and torque 250 W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Zing has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. Zing vs Jupiter 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zing Jupiter 125 Brand Kinetic Green TVS Price ₹ 71,990 ₹ 76,000 Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 57.27 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4 Hrs. -