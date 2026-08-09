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HomeCompare BikesZing vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Kinetic Green Zing vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Kinetic Green Zing or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 67,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Zing engine makes power and torque 250 W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Zing has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Zing vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zing Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandKinetic GreenSuzuki
Price₹ 67,990₹ 88,376
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
Zing
Kinetic Green Zing
STD
₹67,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kinetic Green Zing Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1833 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Height
1130 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
Yes21.5 L
Width
710 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 - 10 Rear :-100/90 10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
ALLOYAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
70 km-
Max Speed
45 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
250 W8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
60 Nm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock AbsorberSwing Arm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
DETACHABLE BATTERY, CHAGRER -6AMP,-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes21.5 L
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.4 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,5591,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
67,99088,376
RTO
010,485
Insurance
3,5696,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5382,264

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