In 2026 Kinetic Green Zing or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 67,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Zing engine makes power and torque 250 W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Zing has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Zing vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zing
|Access 125
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 67,990
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-