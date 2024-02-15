HT Auto

Kinetic Green Zing vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 Kinetic Green Zing or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zing up to 100 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Zing vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zing Smak
BrandKinetic GreenSeeka
Price₹ 71,990₹ 99,911
Range100 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.3-7 Hrs.

Zing
Kinetic Green Zing
STD
₹71,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
250 W-
Max Torque
60 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub DriveHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 - 10 Rear :-100/90 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
ALLOYAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1833 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Height
1130 mm-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Width
710 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.3-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree20 Degree
Additional Features
DETACHABLE BATTERY, CHAGRER -6AMP,-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.4 kWh2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,6241,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99099,911
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6344,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6252,238

