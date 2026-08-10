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Kinetic Green Zing vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Kinetic Green Zing or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 67,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Zing up to 100 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Zing vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zing Revolt rv300
BrandKinetic GreenRevolt Motors
Price₹ 67,990₹ 94,999
Range100 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.4 kWh60 V
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
Zing
Kinetic Green Zing
STD
₹67,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kinetic Green Zing Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1833 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm225 mm
Height
1130 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
710 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 - 10 Rear :-100/90 10Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
ALLOYAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
70 km
Max Speed
45 kmph
Max Power
250 W-
Max Torque
60 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W1500 W
Drive Type
Hub DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock AbsorberAdjustable Monoshock
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
DETACHABLE BATTERY, CHAGRER -6AMP,Riding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.4 kWh60 V
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,55994,999
Ex-Showroom Price
67,99094,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5382,041

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