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Kinetic Green Zing vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 Kinetic Green Zing or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 67,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Zing up to 100 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
Zing vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zing Mx3
BrandKinetic GreenKomaki
Price₹ 67,990₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge85-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.4 kWh-
Charging Time4 Hrs.4-5 Hours

Filters
Zing
Kinetic Green Zing
STD
₹67,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kinetic Green Zing Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Suspension View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1833 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Height
1130 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
710 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 - 10 Rear :-100/90 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
ALLOYAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
70 km80-90 km
Max Speed
45 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
250 W-
Max Torque
60 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock Absorber-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
DETACHABLE BATTERY, CHAGRER -6AMP,Riding Mode - Eco | Sport | Turbo, Parking Assist, Self Diagnosis, Repair Switch
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,5591,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
67,9901,14,509
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5694,324
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5382,554

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