Kinetic Green Flex or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Flex engine makes power and torque 3000 W PS & 160 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl. Flex vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flex Yzf r15 v3 Brand Kinetic Green Yamaha Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 1.41 Lakhs Range 120 km/charge - Mileage - 43 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 155 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3-4 Hrs. -