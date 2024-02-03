Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesFlex vs VXL 150

Kinetic Green Flex vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2024 Kinetic Green Flex or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Flex vs VXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flex Vxl 150
BrandKinetic GreenVespa
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-
...Read More

Filters
Flex
Kinetic Green Flex
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
3000 W10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Max Torque
160 Nm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,1221,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,8741,44,413
RTO
011,553
Insurance
4,2487,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4523,516

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Image of Bajaj's stall at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex & Dominar E27.5 showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
    3 Feb 2024
    The TVS HLX 150F comes with a host of upgrades for international markets as the 150 cc commuter crosses the 3.5 million sales mark
    TVS HLX 150F launched internationally as HLX range sales cross 3.5 million mark
    26 Feb 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) has mandated that when a bi-fuel vehicle has the flex-fuel option, it needs to undergo dual tests, while vehicles running on hydrogen shall undergo only NOx emissions tests.
    Road Transport Ministry mandates stringent emission tests for flex-fuel vehicles
    9 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will come with a range of 370 kms on single charge.
    Watch: Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck unveiled
    20 May 2021
    Ford will offer a hybrid version of the F-150. An electric model is expected within two years.
    First Look: 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck with familiar look, new technology
    26 Jun 2020
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    View all
     