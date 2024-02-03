In 2024 Kinetic Green Flex or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Kinetic Green Flex or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Flex engine makes power and torque 3000 W PS & 160 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. Flex vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flex Apache rtr 160 4v Brand Kinetic Green TVS Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Range 120 km/charge - Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3-4 Hrs. -