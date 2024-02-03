HT Auto

Kinetic Green Flex vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Kinetic Green Flex or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Flex up to 120 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Flex vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flex Tz 3.3
BrandKinetic GreenTunwal
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.

Flex
Kinetic Green Flex
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
3000 W-
Max Torque
160 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
190 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm-
Kerb Weight
100 kg-
Height
1180 mm-
Saddle Height
785 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ride Home Mode, Central Braking System, Manually Detachable Battery, Integrated Footrest-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Multi Colour Digital Display-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,1221,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,8741,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2480
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4522,471

