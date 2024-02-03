HT Auto

Kinetic Green Flex vs Trinity Motors Saathi

In 2024 Kinetic Green Flex or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flex up to 120 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Flex vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flex Saathi
BrandKinetic GreenTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 85,999
Range120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Flex
Kinetic Green Flex
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
3000 W-
Max Torque
160 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
12 inch-
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
190 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm-
Kerb Weight
100 kg-
Height
1180 mm-
Saddle Height
785 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ride Home Mode, Central Braking System, Manually Detachable Battery, Integrated Footrest-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Multi Colour Digital DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
3 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,12289,860
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,87485,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2483,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4521,931

