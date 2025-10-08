In 2026 Kinetic Green Flex or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Flex engine makes power and torque 3000 W W & 160 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Flex vs Gixxer SF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flex
|Gixxer sf
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-