In 2026 Kinetic Green Flex or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Flex engine makes power and torque 3000 W W & 160 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Flex vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flex
|Gixxer 250
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|250 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-