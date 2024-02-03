Saved Articles

Kinetic Green Flex vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Kinetic Green Flex or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Flex vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flex Avenis
BrandKinetic GreenSuzuki
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 86,700
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-
Flex
Kinetic Green Flex
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
3000 W8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
160 Nm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,1221,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,87486,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
4,2486,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4522,199

