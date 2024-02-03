In 2024 Kinetic Green Flex or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kinetic Green Flex or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). Flex engine makes power and torque 3000 W PS & 160 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Flex vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flex Avenis Brand Kinetic Green Suzuki Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 86,700 Range 120 km/charge - Mileage - 55.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3-4 Hrs. -