In 2024 Kinetic Green Flex or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price).
Flex engine makes power and torque 3000 W PS & 160 Nm.
On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.