Kinetic Green e-Luna vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2024 Kinetic Green e-Luna or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

e-Luna vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-luna Urban club 125
BrandKinetic GreenVespa
Price₹ 69,990₹ 91,259
Range90-110 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
e-Luna
Kinetic Green e-Luna
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Water Proof Rating
Battery - IP67-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,1821,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99094,821
RTO
3,6017,585
Insurance
73,5916,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1632,339

