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HomeCompare Bikese-Luna vs Notte125

Kinetic Green e-Luna vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Kinetic Green e-Luna or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. e-Luna has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
e-Luna vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-luna Notte125
BrandKinetic GreenVespa
Price₹ 69,990₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range110-120 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
e-Luna
Kinetic Green e-Luna
X2
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kinetic Green e-Luna Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1985 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg
Height
1036 mm
Width
735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.50-16Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1200 W-
Water Proof Rating
Battery - IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Rear Suspension
Dual, Hydraulic Damper with SpringDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh12 V/5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
EMI
2,031NaN

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