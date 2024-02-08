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HomeCompare Bikese-Luna vs eGo T3

Kinetic Green e-Luna vs Ujaas Energy eGo T3

In 2026 Kinetic Green e-Luna or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of e-Luna up to 110-120 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
e-Luna vs eGo T3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-luna Ego t3
BrandKinetic GreenUjaas Energy
Price₹ 69,990₹ 59,724
Range110-120 km/charge75-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity2 kWh72 V
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
e-Luna
Kinetic Green e-Luna
X2
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
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eGo T3
Ujaas Energy eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kinetic Green e-Luna Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1985 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg
Height
1036 mm
Width
735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.50-16Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
110 km
Max Speed
50 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
Battery - IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Rear Suspension
Dual, Hydraulic Damper with SpringHydraulic
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degrees-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2 kWh72 V, 32 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,52559,724
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99059,724
RTO
5,5990
Insurance
18,9360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0311,283

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