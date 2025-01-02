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Kinetic Green e-Luna vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Kinetic Green e-Luna or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. e-Luna has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
e-Luna vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-luna Access 125
BrandKinetic GreenSuzuki
Price₹ 69,990₹ 77,684
Range110-120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
e-Luna
Kinetic Green e-Luna
X2
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kinetic Green e-Luna Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1985 mm1835 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg106 kg
Height
1036 mm1155 mm
Width
735 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.50-16Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeCast
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
50 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1200 W-
Water Proof Rating
Battery - IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Dual, Hydraulic Damper with SpringSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh12V / 4Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,52593,375
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99077,284
RTO
5,5999,752
Insurance
18,9366,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0312,006

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