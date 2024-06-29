HT Auto

Kinetic Green e-Luna vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Kinetic Green e-Luna or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of e-Luna up to 90-110 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
e-Luna vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-luna Buzz
BrandKinetic GreenStella Automobili
Price₹ 69,990₹ 95,000
Range90-110 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

e-Luna
Kinetic Green e-Luna
X1
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW2 kW
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
Battery - IP67-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.50-16-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
1985 mm-
Wheelbase
1335 mm-
Height
1036 mm-
Kerb Weight
96 kg-
Width
735 mm-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Dual, Hydraulic Damper with Spring-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.7 Kwh2.16 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,18299,161
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99095,000
RTO
3,6010
Insurance
73,5914,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1632,131

