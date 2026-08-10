In 2026 Kinetic Green e-Luna or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of e-Luna up to 110-120 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
e-Luna vs MX3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-luna
|Mx3
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 69,990
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|110-120 km/charge
|85-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|4-5 Hours