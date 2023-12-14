In 2023 Keeway Vieste 300 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Keeway Vieste 300 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway Vieste 300 Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Vieste 300 engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the Vieste 300 in 1 colour.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour.
The Vieste 300 mileage is around 29.5 kmpl.
The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less