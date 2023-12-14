Saved Articles

Keeway Vieste 300 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2023 Keeway Vieste 300 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Vieste 300
Keeway Vieste 300
Matte Blue
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63 mm65 mm
Max Torque
22 Nm @ 6000 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
278.2 cc334 cc
Engine Type
1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-ValveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
75 mm81 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,36,6382,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
2,99,0002,09,900
RTO
23,92016,792
Insurance
13,71810,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,2355,099

    Latest News

    Mahindra owns 60 per cent of Classic Legends, which manufactures two-wheelers such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA.
    Mahindra to invest 525 crore in Classic Legends to boost Jawa, Yezdi, BSA
    14 Dec 2023
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is offering several offers with its motorcycles,
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces special offers across its models. Check details
    12 Dec 2023
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure test mule reveals a slimmer, more Dakar Rally-inspired motorcycle with possibly a 21-inch front wheel
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in near-production avatar. Check out key changes
    13 Dec 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe was sold at a secret auction held by Sotheby's in Germany for a jaw-dropping <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,105 crore.
    Watch world's most valuable car, Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, in action
    21 May 2022
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
    31 May 2022
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    View all
     