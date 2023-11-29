In 2023 Keeway Vieste 300 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Keeway Vieste 300 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway Vieste 300 Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Price starts at Rs 2.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vieste 300 engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm & 28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the Vieste 300 in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler in 1 colour. The Vieste 300 mileage is around 29.5 kmpl. The Scrambler mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less