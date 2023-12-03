Saved Articles

Keeway Vieste 300 vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2023 Keeway Vieste 300 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Vieste 300
Keeway Vieste 300
Matte Blue
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
₹2.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
63 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
22 Nm @ 6000 rpm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
278.2 cc312.12 cc
Engine Type
1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-ValveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
75 mm80 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,36,6382,75,205
Ex-Showroom Price
2,99,0002,42,990
RTO
23,92019,439
Insurance
13,71812,776
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,2355,915

