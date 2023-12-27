In 2023 Keeway Vieste 300 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Keeway Vieste 300 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway Vieste 300 Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs 2.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vieste 300 engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the Vieste 300 in 1 colour. The Vieste 300 mileage is around 29.5 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 34 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less