Keeway Vieste 300 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway Vieste 300 Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vieste 300 engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the Vieste 300 in 1 colour. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Vieste 300 mileage is around 29.5 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.