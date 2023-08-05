In 2026 Keeway Vieste 300 or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway Vieste 300 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vieste 300 engine makes power and torque 18.95 PS PS & 22 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The Vieste 300 mileage is around 21.56 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
Vieste 300 vs RC 390 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vieste 300
|Rc 390
|Brand
|Keeway
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.99 Lakhs
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.56 kmpl
|25.89 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|278.2 cc
|373 cc
|Power
|18.95 PS PS
|43.5 PS PS