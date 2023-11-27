Saved Articles

Keeway Vieste 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure

In 2023 Keeway Vieste 300 or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
63 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
22 Nm @ 6000 rpm24 Nm @7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
278.2 cc248.76 cc
Engine Type
1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-ValveSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
75 mm72 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,36,6382,59,306
Ex-Showroom Price
2,99,0002,30,000
RTO
23,92018,400
Insurance
13,71810,906
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,2355,573

