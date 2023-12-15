Saved Articles

Keeway V302C vs Yamaha MT-03

In 2023 Keeway V302C or Yamaha MT-03 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

V302C
Keeway V302C
Glossy Grey
₹3.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-03
Yamaha MT-03
STD
₹4.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm42 PS @ 10750 rpm
Max Torque
26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
298 cc321 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Twin cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4 stroke 8 valves, SOHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4 valves, DOHC
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,35,3514,59,900
Ex-Showroom Price
3,89,0004,59,900
RTO
31,1200
Insurance
15,2310
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,3579,885

    Latest News

    The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 come into the Indian market via the import route.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched in India, likely to light up sub-400cc bike market
    15 Dec 2023
    Both motorcycles use R3 and MT-03 use a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched: 5 things to know
    16 Dec 2023
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 were showcased at MotoGP 2023.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch today: Price expectation
    14 Dec 2023
    The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
    Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
    20 Dec 2023
