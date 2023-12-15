In 2023 Keeway V302C or Yamaha MT-03 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Keeway V302C or Yamaha MT-03 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs 3.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-03 Price starts at Rs 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V302C engine makes power and torque 29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, MT-03 engine makes power & torque 42 PS @ 10750 rpm & 29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the V302C in 1 colour. The V302C mileage is around 36 kmpl. The MT-03 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less