In 2026 Keeway V302C or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). V302C engine makes power and torque 29.9 PS PS & 26.5 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The V302C mileage is around 37.03 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
V302C vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V302c
|F77 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Keeway
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 4.22 Lakhs
|₹ 3.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|307 km/charge
|Mileage
|37.03 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|298 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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