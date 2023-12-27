In 2023 Keeway V302C or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Keeway V302C or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs 3.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs 2.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
V302C engine makes power and torque 29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the V302C in 1 colour.
The V302C mileage is around 36 kmpl.
The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 34 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less