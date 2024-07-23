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Keeway V302C vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2026 Keeway V302C or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V302C engine makes power and torque 29.9 PS PS & 26.5 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The V302C mileage is around 37.03 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
V302C vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V302c Interceptor 650
BrandKeewayRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 4.22 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage37.03 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity298 cc647.95 cc
Power29.9 PS PS47.4 PS PS

Filters
V302C
Keeway V302C
Glossy Red
₹4.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Keeway V302C Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13.7 L
Ground Clearance
158 mm174 mm
Length
2120 mm2119 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
167 kg218 kg
Height
1050 mm1067 mm
Saddle Height
690 mm804 mm
Width
836 mm835 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-381 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-16 Rear :-150/80-15Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
540 km-
Max Speed
155 kmph212 kmph
Max Power
29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
56.4 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
298 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Twin cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4 stroke 8 valves, SOHCInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet multi plate
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 42 mm TravelTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic forks, 120 mm TravelTelescopic forks
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,55,0943,80,598
Ex-Showroom Price
4,07,0003,32,073
RTO
32,56027,096
Insurance
15,53421,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,7818,180

Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

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