In 2026 Keeway V302C or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V302C engine makes power and torque 29.9 PS PS & 26.5 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The V302C mileage is around 37.03 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
V302C vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V302c
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Keeway
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 4.22 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37.03 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|298 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|29.9 PS PS
|47 bhp PS