In 2026 Keeway V302C or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V302C engine makes power and torque 29.9 PS PS & 26.5 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The V302C mileage is around 37.03 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
V302C vs RC 390 Comparison