In 2024 Keeway V302C or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs 3.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
V302C engine makes power and torque 29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, 390 Adventure engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the V302C in 1 colour.
KTM offers the 390 Adventure in 2 colours.
The V302C mileage is around 36 kmpl.
The 390 Adventure mileage is around 27.9 kmpl.
