In 2023 Keeway V302C or Keeway Vieste 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs 3.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway Vieste 300 Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
V302C engine makes power and torque 29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Vieste 300 engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the V302C in 1 colour.
Keeway offers the Vieste 300 in 1 colour.
The V302C mileage is around 36 kmpl.
The Vieste 300 mileage is around 29.5 kmpl.
